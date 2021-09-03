PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fear is growing that two missing college students from Passaic may have been swept away in Wednesday’s flood waters.
Nidhi Rana, who goes to Seton Hall, was with Ayush Rana, a student at Montclair State, when the storm hit Wednesday night.
Search teams were out again Friday, scouring the area near the Passaic River for any sign of the pair.
Nidhi Rana's father was also there.
He’s praying rescuers find his daughter while also worrying about his wife at home.
"My wife, she's not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter," he said.
The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.