Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane season is bringing extreme weather to the Tri-State Area, including widespread flooding.

Here are some important safety tips for securing your property before the storm and resources to report damages.

NEW YORK CITY

Service centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Bronx – 2365 Waterbury Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 (P.S. /M.S. 194)
  • Brooklyn – 71 Sullivan Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (P.S. 15)
  • Manhattan – 215 W 114th Street, New York, NY 10026 (I.S. 88)
  • Queens – 4602 47th Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377 (M.S. 125)
  • Staten Island – 80 Willowbrook Road, Staten Island, NY 10302 (I.S. 51)

If your car had to be towed from the flood waters, call 311 to find where it was taken.

Business owners should contact their local chamber of commerce. Click here for more resources.

NEW YORK STATE

The Mobile Command Center is open until 5 p.m. at Grinton I. Will Library on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

NEW JERSEY

Gov. Phil Murphy announced $10 million in small business relief Friday. More on how to apply in the coming days.

CONNECTICUT

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

  • Website: www.fema.gov
  • Phone: 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585

NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM

US SMALL BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

AMERICAN RED CROSS

