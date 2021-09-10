PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The two bodies pulled from the Passaic River this week have been confirmed as the pair of college students who disappeared during Ida‘s flooding.
A medical examiner identified the bodies as friends Nidhi Rana, a Seton Hall student, and Ayush Rana, a Montclair State student.
They were together in Passaic on Sept. 1 when the storm hit and were last seen getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.
One victim was found in the Passaic River in Kearny on Thursday. The other had been found in that same area on Wednesday.