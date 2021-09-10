VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is a poignant new addition to the 9/11 memorial in Westchester County.
It honors 41 people who have died from illnesses related to recovery work at Ground Zero.READ MORE: 9/11 20 Years Later: A Look Inside Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church As It Rebuilds From Rubble
Two simple stone monuments were unveiled Friday afternoon at Kensico Dam Park in Valhalla to remember first responders and construction workers who have died from 9/11-related cancers.READ MORE: 9/11 20 Years Later: Looking Back On What's Believed To Be Largest Sea Rescue In U.S. History
Richard Grace, of Harrison, owned a construction company and spent 15 hours a day at Ground Zero for four months. That led to lung cancer and his death in 2017.
“I’m very proud and so honored that he is being recognized because he was there for so long and tried so hard to do his best. And he did,” his widow, Barbara Grace, said.MORE NEWS: 9/11 Survivor Lauren Manning Reflects On 20 Years Since The Attacks Changed Her Life, And Her Hard-Fought Struggle For Survival
Because so many who worked at Ground Zero are ill, there is room on the memorial for additional names.