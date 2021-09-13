NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn community leaders are calling on the city to crack down on reckless drivers Monday after an infant was killed and her parents were badly hurt over the weekend.

Police said the family of three was hit in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver who had nearly 100 driving infractions, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Devastated neighbors and witnesses started a memorial for the baby girl. They’re praying for her hospitalized parents.

“I can’t imagine waking up in the hospital and your first thought has to be, ‘Where’s my baby?'” one woman said.

A mother and father were out for a walk with their 3-month old baby girl in a stroller around 6 p.m. Saturday in Clinton Hill.

Police said a driver caused the chain reaction crash in which a car plowed into the family, injuring the parents and killing their infant daughter.

“I’m actually a nanny in the neighborhood and their parents know the mom and the baby. So they’re really scared about this,” said Kerry Duberry.

The father, 36, was injured, but not as seriously as his wife, 33, who is fighting for her life in the hospital.

Witness Mangue Banzima helped paramedics communicate with the couple in French.

“She’s scared,” Banzima said. “Blood coming out of her head, you know, knees are all bruised up.”

Investigators believe the driver of a gray Honda was going the wrong way on Gates Avenue when it T-boned a car going north of Vanderbilt Avenue.

Police said the driver, Tyrik Mott, 28, and his passenger tried to run from the scene. Mott was caught trying to hijack another car a few blocks away.

Mott has been arrested at least three times before and his license was previously suspended, investigators said. Local officials said he had more than 90 speeding violations in school zones.

“Driver’s licenses should have follow-up about if you’re using it correctly or not,” said one resident.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the incident during his daily briefing Monday, saying the laws are lax. He’s pushing the state to take a harder stance.

“The Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act, it’s passed one house of legislature. We need to get it passed by both. We need the governor to sign it,” de Blasio said. “We also are beginning now the process that could lead to reckless drivers’ vehicles being seized before they can do more harm.”

Mott was arraigned Sunday night for the carjacking. Charges connected to the crash are still pending. His bail was set at more than $100,000.

The 49-year-old driver of the other car remained hospitalized Monday afternoon.