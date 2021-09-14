NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway is back! Some of the biggest shows return Tuesday, along with a popular way to get tickets.

Broadway and the famed TKTS booth have been shut down for 18 months. It will once again reopen at 3 p.m.

“Hamilton,” “Lion King,” “Wicked,” “Chicago” and “Lakwanna Blues” all return Tuesday.

“All of us, myself included, missed this so much,” associate choreographer Gregory Butler told CBS2.

Earlier this month, Sara Bareilles received a standing ovation and enthusiastic applause when she took a bow after the first performance of “Waitress.” It was the first musical to reopen since the pandemic.

While the big names are eager to excite, the unsung heroes in smaller print are also coming back, including tech and stage managers, ushers, box office and security workers.

Web Extra: Reopening Dates For Various Broadway Shows

Alyce Gilbert makes magic at “Wicked,” overseeing Broadway’s most uniquely glamorous costumes.

“I think this is the time to be excited. It’s also the time to plan to see your show in November, December, January,” she said.

During the comeback, the Broadway League says it will be working to create a more inclusive and diverse environment.

“This year is probably the most diverse year that we’ve had in all of Broadway, with seven shows that are opening that are produced or written by Black people,” said Gennean Scott, director of equity, diversity and inclusion. “This is just the beginning.”

Audiences must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.