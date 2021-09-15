NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was slashed while on the subway in the Theater District on Wednesday.
Officers rushed to the 42nd Street station around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a dispute between two men escalated and one man was slashed on the head.
It happened on a southbound A train.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.