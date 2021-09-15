CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was slashed while on the subway in the Theater District on Wednesday.

Officers rushed to the 42nd Street station around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a dispute between two men escalated and one man was slashed on the head.

It happened on a southbound A train.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

