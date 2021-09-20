NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another detainee has died in custody on Rikers Island.
The Department of Correction said the person died Sunday night in the infirmary.READ MORE: Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs ‘Less Is More Act,’ Calls N.Y.’s Incarceration Rate ‘A Point Of Shame’
The commissioner said the cause of death appeared to be natural, but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause.READ MORE: Advocates Call On New York City To Remove People From Rikers Island As City Council Convenes On Crisis
This is the 11th inmate to die at Rikers this year amid a spike in violence and staff shortages.MORE NEWS: Mayor De Blasio Announces Emergency Plan For Rikers Island After Wave Of Violence