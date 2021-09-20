NORTH PORT, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at the Florida home of Gabby Petito‘s fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

This comes a day after the FBI confirmed remains found in Wyoming are believed to be Petito’s.

Police in Florida continue to focus their energy on finding Laundrie. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, his whereabouts remain unknown, but police say it’s just a matter of time before they track him down.

Meantime, authorities are waiting to get official confirmation on the body that was found in Wyoming and the cause of death, which has not yet been determined.

North Port, Fla. police and the FBI spent much of Monday morning searching and removing evidence from Laundrie’s home. FBI Tampa tweeted it was a court-authorized search.

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

Just hours earlier, police said in a statement the department had “no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve” Monday. That’s the 25,000-acre open space Laundrie is thought to be hiding. No reason was given for stopping the search.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito.

“We certainly think Brian has some explaining to do,” said Josh Taylor, public information officer for North Port, Florida.

While Laundrie’s family told authorities they haven’t seen him since Sept. 14, Taylor told CBS News he is confident police will find him.

“Do you think they are telling the truth?” Jericka Duncan asked.

“I think at this point anything is on the table,” Taylor said.

Laundrie and Petito set out on a cross country van trip at the start of the summer. He returned home to Florida without her on Sept. 1.

“He was back here in the community for 10 days before she was reported missing. It’s a lot of time for someone to get their act together,” Taylor said.

Authorities revealed Sunday afternoon that they believe they found remains of Petito in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her grief-stricken father posted on social media, saying that she “touched the world.”

“As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time,” said Charles Jones, supervisory senior resident agent FBI Denver.

CBS News spoke with Petito’s closest friend, Rosie Davis, who said the couple had their issues.

“Every relationship has their bumps and everything like that. I never thought this could happen,” Davis said.

She thinks Laundrie has to know something.

“I wanted to text him and be like, please, please give me something,” Davis said.

The attorney representing Laundrie’s family released a statement Sunday night saying “the news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”

For now, the main focus is on the FBI search and the cause of death of the person believed to be Petito.