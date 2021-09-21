(CBS New York) — Officials confirmed Tuesday that the body of Gabby Petito was found Sunday near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The manner of death is considered a homicide, but the actual cause of death has not been determined. Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, is now the subject of a manhunt. Laundrie disappeared from his family home in Northport, Florida after returning home from his trip without Petito. The FBI has since searched his home. Who is Brian Laundrie, and why are the police looking for him?

The couple set out on a four-month, cross-country drive in early July, posting photos of their stops in scenic national parks on Instagram. They were pulled over by Utah police on August 12, after a 911 call reported a man slapping a woman on the sidewalk and then driving off in the white Ford van described. Laundrie and Petito were not confirmed to be the subjects of the call. But body camera footage of the two at the traffic stop shows them in the middle of what seems to be an emotional argument.