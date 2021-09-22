NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The defense is set to wrap its case Wednesday in the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial at Brooklyn Federal Court.
After that, the prosecution and defense will begin their closing arguments.
This week, Kelly's attorneys presented witnesses who said they never saw Kelly abuse women. Though they conceded, they weren't present much of the time Kelly was alone with female guests.
The 54-year-old singer is facing charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and repeatedly denied accusations that behind the scenes of a 30-year career, he was a sexual predator who groomed and exploited his young victims. His lawyers have portrayed the accusers as groupies seeking to take advantage of his fame.
