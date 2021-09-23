NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Valerie Reyes, stuffing her in a suitcase and leaving her to die by the side of the road in Greenwich, Conn. has been sentenced.
Javier da Silva was sentenced to 30 years in prison as part of a plea agreement he reached last year.READ MORE: FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot, But Confusion Still Reigns Over Who Can Get It And When
Relentless police work led law enforcement to da Silva, who dated Reyes briefly.
Da Silva, in Spanish, admitted in court that “after a violent struggle in her apartment, while Valerie Reyes was still alive, I bound her feet and hands, put tape over her mouth and put her in a suitcase.”
Da Silva admitted dumping the suitcase in Greenwich, where it was found on Feb. 5, 2019.READ MORE: 'I'm Going To Risk It:' CBS2 Finds Many Subway Riders Still Not Wearing Masks As MTA Starts Issuing Fines
The prosecution was ready to prove da Silva re-rented the exact same vehicle he used to drive the victim to Connecticut, in order to take that vehicle to a car wash and scrub it clean of any DNA evidence.
Police also believe he stole close to $10,000 from the victim’s accounts, starting in September 2018 and continuing after the kidnapping.
Reyes is remembered as a loving, artistic young woman.MORE NEWS: Mother Makes Daring Rescue After 2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Manhole Inside Union, N.J. Park
Da Silva is a Venezuelan national who overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally. He faces deportation after finishing his prison term.