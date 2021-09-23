NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Rockland County Thurgood Marshall Human Rights Monument was unveiled Thursday.
It pays tribute to the civil rights activist who served as associate justice of the Supreme Court.
Marshall founded the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in 1940. As executive director, he successfully argued many civil rights cases before the Supreme Court, including Brown v. Board of Education.
Marshall was the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. He served for 24 years.