NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This year’s Tony Awards may be the most anticipated ever.

The nominations were announced last October and the results have been in since March, but finally, Sunday night, the winners will be revealed as the Theater District continues to reopen.

Three shows are vying for Best Musical — “Jagged Little Pill,” based on one of the best-selling albums of all time; a Blockbuster film comes to life in “Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” follows the rise of the queen of rock ‘n roll.

The newly reopened “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” takes us inside a glitzy turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub. It has 14 Tony nominations.

“This musical has everything in it that you want when you come see a Broadway show,” said Robyn Hurder, who plays Nini in the show. “I can’t think of a better show to really welcome back this community and all the theatergoers.”

In acting categories, Moulin Rouge is nominated for five, including nods for both leads: Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Hurder and Sahr Ngaujah.

Burstein, a Broadway veteran, called it the most talented ensemble he’s worked with.

“I feel honored to be there representing the show in this small way,” Burstein said.

“The sound, the lighting, the staging – everything moves in a cinematic way that’s kind of paying homage to the movie,” Hurder said. “We definitely took it up a notch.”

Hurder told Carlin a thrilling moment is being one of the Lady M’s, and feeling so much audience love for this show-stopping number.

“That’s where the energy and the electricity in that theater – you can touch it. It’s tangible. It’s amazing,” Hurder said.

Also up for Best Musical and with 12 nominations overall is “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

“It’s always such an honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Adrienne Warren, who plays Turner in the musical.

Nominations include three for the performers bringing the music icon’s life story to the stage: Warren, Myra Lucretia Taylor, who plays Gran Georgeanna, and Daniel J. Watts, who plays Ike Turner.

“It’s thrilling. It really is. You don’t realize how much you missed it until you hear it again for the first time,” Watts said. “It’ll be a true celebration, like we’ve all been waiting for this time.”

The musical “Jagged Little Pill,” which uses Alanis Morissette’s hit album as the source material, is about an American family spiraling out of control. It has the most Tony nominations, with 15.

“Our show has such a huge heart. It is truly a show that only wants to sort of spread this idea that communication, and learning, and growing as human beings together, is the best thing we can do,” said Sean Allan Krill, who plays Steve Healy.

Six of the show’s performers are nominated: Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten and Krill – actors handling weighty topics in a production described as tough, fierce and heartfelt.

“The show largely deals with sexual assault and opioid addiction,” Krill said. “You’re watching several people just really go through it.”

The moment of catharsis in the show is the powerhouse rendition of “You Oughta Know.”

“Realizing that the healing can only begin when we start talking to each other,” Krill said. “Live, and learn, and grow.”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” reopen October 8. “Jagged Little Pill” reopens October 21.

