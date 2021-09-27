NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says at least five people were shot overnight in a police-involved shooting.
It happened early Monday at 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Inwood.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For New York State Health Care Workers
Police say a group of people was walking when a gunman came up to them and started shooting, hitting four people.
Officers happened to be close by and rushed over.READ MORE: Jury Deliberations To Resume Monday In R. Kelly Trial
Police say an officer in plainclothes confronted the suspect and shot him in the hip.
All five shooting victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No officers were injured.MORE NEWS: 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Wins Big As Broadway Celebrates The 74th Annual Tony Awards
Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.