NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arraignment is scheduled Monday for the motorbike rider accused of striking and killing actress Lisa Banes.
Police said 26-year-old Brian Boyd ran a red light on June 4, hitting Banes at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and 64th Street.
The 65-year-old performer had dozens of roles on stage, television and film, including the thriller "Gone Girl."
She died of head injuries 10 days after being hit.
Boyd was arrested in August and faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.