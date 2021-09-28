BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gabby Petito’s family is expected to hold their first press conference Tuesday since her body was found.
This comes just one day after the family of Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, released a statement. His parents called speculation that they helped Laundrie leave the family home or avoid arrest "just wrong."
Petito and Laundrie were on a cross country trip when she disappeared. Her body was found eight days ago in Wyoming.
Meanwhile, the FBI continues to search for Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest.
Watch Petito’ family press conference live at 1 p.m. on CBSN New York.