NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Kathy Hochul has set up a 24/7 command center to monitor staff shortages as New York’s first-in-the-nation vaccination mandate for health care workers goes into effect.

Thousands of medical professionals remain unvaccinated, and repercussions are already being felt.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, when New York’s precedent-setting vaccine mandate for medical workers went into effect at midnight, Hochul signed an executive order to alleviate potential staffing shortages caused by the reluctance of some to get the COVID shot.

“We have a right to defend our people against a global pandemic, and we are entitled to take all means necessary to do that, and that’s what I’m going to do. This is all about self defense. I’m here to defend the people of New York,” Hochul said.

The governor took a number of steps to shore up the medical establishment, including:

A 24/7 operations center to troubleshoot acute situations with health care providers

Allowing out of state and out of country health care workers to practice in New York

Waiving re-registration fees for retirees

Allowing doctors to treat nursing home patients using telelmedicine

“We sent out the alarm. We have a pool of individuals who want to help,” Hochul said.

Meanwhile, there was some evidence that the threat of losing jobs convinced some of the state’s estimated 600,000 health care workers to take the jab. Preliminary data showed that:

92% of hospital staff had received at least one dose of vaccine

The rate was 89% for adult care facilities

92% for nursing home staff

Still, the vaccine reluctant are being shown the door.

At St. Barnabas Hospital, a private hospital in the Bronx, 98 workers – mostly nurses and housekeeping staff – were suspended. They have until Monday to get the shot or face dismissal.

New York City’s public hospitals reported 95% of its nurses are fully vaccinated.

“All of the hospitals in New York City are fully operational,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, CEO Of NYC Health + Hospitals.

Kevin Surdi, a Long Island ER nurse, got the vaccine but doesn’t think it’s fair to force people to take the shot.

“I would much rather get treated by an unvaccinated nurse than nobody at all. And that’s what’s going to happen. We are going to have short staff. We are not going to have enough nurses and doctors and health care workers to care for patients who came in with heart attacks, strokes, and their kids being sick,” Surdi said.

New York Presbyterian Hospital already instituted its mandate last week.

“You don’t want to shame anybody. Certainly no one wants to lose a job, and we don’t want anybody to lose their job, but we felt that had to be the choice that people would make,” said. Dr. Steve Corwin.

Meanwhile, the State Supreme Court Officers Association won a temporary restraining order to prevent the system from implementing a vaccine mandate for the 1,400 men and women who work in courthouses in the five boroughs.

Union president Patrick Cullen says members have the right to make their own decisions on health matters.