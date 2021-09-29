Eric Mangini And Bill Belichick Nearly Had Fistfight In 2008 According To New Book: 'He Charged Across The Room, Needed To Be Held Back'A new book is causing shockwaves through the NFL with a behind-the-scenes look at the New England Patriots' dynasty. Within the pages of 'It's Better To Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty And The Pursuit Of Greatness,' author Seth Wickersham shares the story of a heated exchange between then-New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini and Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick.