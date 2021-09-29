NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul named her new health commissioner Wednesday.
She announced Dr. Mary T. Bassett has been appointed to replace Dr. Howard Zucker.
Bassett served as the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 to 2018.
Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Of Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, Names Robert J. Brennan Eighth Bishop Of Brooklyn Diocese
"As we move to end the pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to create a state that is more equitable for all New Yorkers," Bassett wrote on Twitter.
Zucker served under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo throughout the pandemic, but submitted his resignation last week amid fallout over the nursing home scandal.