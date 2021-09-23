NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Howard Zucker is stepping down as New York State health commissioner.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the news during a Thursday morning COVID-19 briefing.
WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Latest COVID Update In New York
Hochul said he submitted his resignation, but agreed to stay on until the position is filled.
"I agree with his decision," the governor said. "He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years. He worked hard through the pandemic. And I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people of this state."
Web Extra: Read Dr. Zucker’s Resignation Letter (pdf)
Zucker was a regular figure at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic news conferences.
He came under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes, particularly a March 2020 mandate that COVID-positive residents be allowed to return to facilities, which many said were unequipped to quarantine those patients.
