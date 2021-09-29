NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers helped out one of the victims of a rash of Bronx robberies.
The NYPD says the officers used their own money to buy 90-year-old John Valenti a safety device that makes noise when he’s in danger.
When Officers McDowell & Alcantara from the @NYPD49Pct heard that a 90-year-old man was robbed recently, they wanted him to know that he wasn't alone & they cared. Using their own money, they bought him an audible alarm alerting the public if he ever needed help or was in danger. pic.twitter.com/M6UXU6fb76
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2021
A surveillance camera captured the moment someone robbed Valenti as he was checking his mail last week.
Police say that same suspect is responsible for at least seven robberies in the past five months. All of the victims were over the age of 65.