CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers helped out one of the victims of a rash of Bronx robberies.

The NYPD says the officers used their own money to buy 90-year-old John Valenti a safety device that makes noise when he’s in danger.

A surveillance camera captured the moment someone robbed Valenti as he was checking his mail last week.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Police Say Man Suspected Of Robbing 7 Unsuspecting Seniors In The Bronx

Police say that same suspect is responsible for at least seven robberies in the past five months. All of the victims were over the age of 65.

CBSNewYork Team