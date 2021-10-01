NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s National Drive Electric Week.
According to CNET, there are currently 22 electric vehicles on the market in the United States. They range in price from $20,000 to more than $185,000.
The longest range is 371 miles on a single charge.
“I think people are very excited about helping the environment and being able to drive an electric vehicle and not pull into a gas station,” said Judith Schumacher-Tilton, with Schumacher Chevrolet.
According to the Pew Research Center, 7% of Americans currently drive electric vehicles, but 39% are considering buying one.
