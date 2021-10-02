UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car show in New Jersey on Saturday went all electric.
The event in Upper Saddle River was part of National Drive Electric Week. Enthusiasts and manufacturers showed off the latest in electric cars.
"I can hear the road noise of the cars around me, so it actually increases my safety being silent because it puts my safety in my hands … It goes zero to 60 in under four seconds, and I take it on road trips. I've taken this one across the country six times," one driver said.
The car show was put on by the Upper Saddle River Environmental Committee and Sustainable Jersey.