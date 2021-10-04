NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were frightening moments in Times Square after gunfire inside a subway station.

We’ve also learned new information about the man who first told police he was a victim.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, it all happened in the Times Square subway station Monday.

The man who was shot originally told police he was struck by a stray bullet, but now the story has changed.

In the Crossroads of the World, yet another shooting sent a man to the hospital. This one, though, appears to be self-inflicted.

Police sources tell CBS2 the man shot himself when his loaded gun accidentally discharged in the subway station at 40th Street and 7th Avenue.

The suspect told police he was the victim of a shooting, before admitting the gun went off in his waistband.

The shot rang out just after noon, and the ensuing chaos left some people rattled.

“This is nasty. It feels like the 80s and 90s again,” said Steven Stewart, who works nearby.

Some people who work in the area say Times Square and surrounding areas have been overrun with violence and drug crimes. The NYPD reports three shooting so far this year in the area.

“I think we need more people out here. I think we need more cops out here. I don’t think it’s safe at all,” said Harlem resident Tina Sims.

“Clean this up, man. I work here. Clean it up. We need it,” Stewart said.

The man who was carrying on a loaded gun and shot himself was identified by police as 39-year-old Shawn Santiago of Brooklyn. Police sources say Santiago has gang ties, and has been arrested multiple times in the past for assault.

Police say Santiago is expected to be OK, and he will likely face charges.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.