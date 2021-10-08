NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old is under arrest for stabbing a classmate Thursday in the Bronx, police say.
The unnamed teen was taken into custody Friday and charged with assault.
Police say he stabbed a 17-year-old around 2 p.m. Thursday inside Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High School.
Investigators said it started as a fight over a phone charger before the victim was stabbed three times.
He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is expected to survive.
The Department of Education said additional school safety officers would be at the high school Friday, and there would be increased scanning.
The school does not have metal detectors.