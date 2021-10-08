NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect accused of pushing a woman into the path of a subway train is due in court Friday.
Police said 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara was seen on video shoving the victim Monday at a Times Square subway station. She was arrested Tuesday on felony assault and attempted murder charges.
Egegbara’s family told CBS2 she suffers from mental illness and has been hospitalized more than 50 times since she was a teenager.
The victim, 42-year-old Lenny Javier, suffered serious injuries to her face and arm.