BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis is ordering all flags in his city to be flown at half-staff to honor a nurse who died after being knocked down by a suspected mugger in Times Square.
Maria Ambrocio was a Bayonne resident and an oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center.
Ambrocio was in Times Square on Friday when police say Jermaine Foster ran into her after allegedly stealing someone’s phone. She fell, cracking her skull on the pavement. She later died at the hospital.
Foster was arrested and is facing murder charges.