NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Luchiano Lewis, 16, will be sentenced Thursday for his role in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.
Lewis, who was 14 at the time of the stabbing, is charged as an adult.
Last month, Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Majors, an 18-year-old freshman, was stabbed to death in Morningside Park in Dec. 2019.
Her family will offer a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.