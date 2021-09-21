NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been another guilty plea in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.
The 18-year-old freshman was stabbed to death on December 11, 2019 in Morningside Park.
Authorities said Majors was on her way back to campus when she was approached by three teens who tried to rob her.
According to court documents, she fought back against her attackers, clawing and biting them. She later collapsed near a security booth.
Police arrested then-14-year-old Rashaun Weaver, 14-year-old Luchiano Lewis and an unnamed 13-year-old in the case.
Weaver is believed to be the one who wielded the knife. He and Lewis were charged as adults on murder and robbery charges.
Lewis pleaded guilty Tuesday to secibd degree murder and first degree robbery charges.
The younger accomplice pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to up to a year and a half in a facility run by the city's Administration for Children's Services.
Majors, originally from Virginia, played in a rock band and was considering a career in journalism.