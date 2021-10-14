NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The importance of adequate health care was highlighted during a ceremony celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
Bronx Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson was on hand for the event recognizing health care workers for their service to the community.READ MORE: West Orange Apartment Complex To Be Demolished Due To Ida Storm Damage, Dozens Displaced
Gibson also helped cut the ribbon on the new Essen Health Care Center in the South Bronx.READ MORE: Luchiano Lewis Sentenced To 9 Years To Life In Deadly Stabbing Of Tessa Majors
“We want to change the way health care is delivered, so we want to bring health care to the people, so this office is just one part of our 32 offices,” said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, chief medical officer for Essen Health Care.MORE NEWS: 2 Young Girls Grabbed By Stranger Near East Village School
The Essen Health Care Center has an urgent care facility that is open seven days a week.