PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Gabby Petito Foundation is holding a fundraiser Sunday on Long Island.
It starts at 1 p.m. at the Blue Point Fire Department in Patchogue.
The event will feature live music, including the Christian Cabrera Band. There will also be food, drinks, a raffle and auction.
The advocacy organization was created after Petito’s death to support families of missing loved ones.
Authorities ruled Petito's death a homicide after her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in September.
A few weeks later, a Wyoming coroner said an autopsy determined she died by strangulation.