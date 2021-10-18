NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hearing is scheduled Monday in Queens Criminal Court for rapper Cardi B, who pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and assault.
The 29-year-old was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Flushing strip club in 2018.
Cardi B is accused of throwing a bottle at two bartenders and ordering friends to attack them.
The rapper turned down the chance to plead guilty to third degree assault in exchange for a conditional discharge.
If convicted, she could face up to four years behind bars.