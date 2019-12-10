Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B was back in a Queens courtroom for a hearing on the alleged attack of two strip club bartenders last year.
Prosecutors say the 27-year-old threw a bottle at the bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing and also ordered her crew to attack them.
In June, the Bronx rapper was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of assault.
She was originally facing misdemeanor charges, but prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after she rejected a plea deal in April.
If convicted, Cardi B faces up to four years behind bars.