NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Reaction is pouring in to the death of Gen. Colin Powell.

Powell passed away Monday at age 84 due to complications from COVID-19.

The New York native was born in Harlem in 1937 and raised in the South Bronx, where an affordable housing building is named for him.

He graduated from City College of New York, where he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps and started his military service. The School for Civic and Global Leadership at CCNY bears Powell’s name.

“Secretary of State Colin Powell was a dedicated statesman, soldier and public servant who served our nation with integrity and purpose. Tammy and I are praying for his loved ones,” Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Secretary of State Colin Powell was a dedicated statesman, soldier, and public servant who served our nation with integrity and purpose. Tammy and I are praying for his loved ones. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 18, 2021

“Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam,” said former President George W. Bush.

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam." – President George W. Bush Read the full statement: https://t.co/kSlMbGelOm — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) October 18, 2021

“The world lost one of the greatest leaders we have ever witnessed. Alma lost a great husband. And I lost a tremendous personal friend & mentor. He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

SECDEF AUSTIN ON COLIN POWELL: “The world lost one of the greatest leaders we have ever witnessed. Alma lost a great husband. And I lost a tremendous personal friend & mentor. He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me…” — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) October 18, 2021

“We mourn the passing of [City College] alumnus Colin Powell, who leaves behind an incredible legacy of public service and leadership at [Colin Powell School for Civic & Global Leadership],” the City University of New York posted on Twitter. “In 2015, Colin Powell returned to his alma mater and told the graduating class at @cpowellschool that ‘leadership is all about inspiring people, not just motivating them but inspiring people. It’s about trust and respect.'”

“Colin was a towering figure in American military and political leadership over many years, someone of immense capability and integrity, a hugely likeable and warm personality and a great companion, with a lovely and self-deprecating sense of humor. He was wonderful to work with, he inspired loyalty and respect and was one of those leaders who always treated those under them with kindness and concern. His life stands as a testament not only to dedicated public service but also a strong belief in willingness to work across partisan division in the interests of his country. I am so sorry to hear the news of his death. He still had so much to give. My thoughts and prayers are Alma and all his large and loving extended family,” said former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

In 2015, Colin Powell returned to his alma mater and told the graduating class at @cpowellschool that "leadership is all about inspiring people, not just motivating them but inspiring people. It's about trust and respect." Watch his address here: https://t.co/iZS4QHM7cX pic.twitter.com/hwzRt1NKva — The City University of New York (@CUNY) October 18, 2021

Check back soon for more on this developing story.