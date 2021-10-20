NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new developments in connection with the disappearance and murder of Long Island native Gabby Petito.

Items belonging to her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, have reportedly been found on a trail in a Florida wildlife preserve.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events

Our CBS station in Fort Myers is also reporting human remains have been found in the preserve, and a medical examiner has been called to the scene. CBS News confirmed the Sarasota County medical examiner was called to the site of the Laundrie manhunt.

JUST IN: A medical examiner was called to the site of the Brian Laundrie manhunt in Florida, their office confirmed. https://t.co/bNTo0NCl8f — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 20, 2021

In a statement, attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, along with law enforcement, started searching Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday.

“The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area,” Bertolino said, in part.

UPDATE: Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 20, 2021

Brian Laundrie, who went missing five weeks ago, is currently a person of interest in the death investigation of Petito, a 22-year-old native of the Suffolk County hamlet of Blue Point.

Petito was found dead in a forest in Wyoming back on Sept. 19, and a coroner later ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

The only charge Laundrie is currently facing stems from his alleged improper use of Petito’s credit card.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Foundation Holds Fundraiser On Long Island

Petito went missing in late August after going on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. He mysteriously returned to the home they shared in Florida in the van they were traveling in, but without Petito. Police have wanted to question Laundrie about Petito’s disappearance, but he declined — and then apparently disappeared, himself.