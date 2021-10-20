NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City taxi drivers are starting a hunger strike.
Chopper 2 was over City Hall, where drivers gathered Wednesday to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s bailout to provide debt relief for them.
Taxi drivers say it’s not enough and they need longer-term support.
The taxi drivers’ union said it will protest every day until it gets the relief it wants.
De Blasio spoke about his plan.
“I’ve been asked many times before, could we do a full bailout? We cannot. We’ve been really clear about that. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars and has a lot of other ramifications. For other folks who have gone through tough situations and could ask for a bailout, we are really trying to be as helpful as we can in a smart way,” the mayor said.
The $65 million relief program was passed by the City Council. It offers $20,000 in grants to help restructure medallion debt, with an additional $9,000 in debt payment support.