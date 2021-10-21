NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police hope new surveillance video leads them to the gunman behind last week’s shooting of a 14-year-old at a Harlem bus stop.
The suspect fired two rounds at the teenager who was getting on the M1 bus at West 139th Street and Lenox Avenue.READ MORE: NYPD: Man, Woman Wanted After Shooting At Bronx House Party
The boy was graze in the left side of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.READ MORE: Teens, 17 And 19, Killed In West Hempstead Crash
The bus driver narrowly missing getting shot.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.MORE NEWS: NYPD: 85-Year-Old Man Attacked & Robbed Outside Bronx Home
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.