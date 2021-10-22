NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Liberty Science Center broke ground Friday on a $300 million expansion.
Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop were on hand for the ceremony.
SciTech Scity in Jersey City will include a high school, a high-tech simulated hospital, a business incubation hub, housing and more.
"When we turn over our shovels, we will be breaking ground on an entirely new and exciting world of possibilities in education, in innovation and in partnership and collaboration. Not just for Jersey City or Liberty Science center, but for our entire state," Murphy said.
Phase one of the project is scheduled to open in late 2023 and into early 2024.