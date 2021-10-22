NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge decided Thursday to temporarily stop New York City’s plan to change the health insurance for 250,000 retirees.
Under the plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or opt out by Oct. 31 to keep their current insurance but it would cost $200 more a month.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Grabbed 11-Year-Old Girl's Hair, Tried To Choke Her At Stuyvesant Square Park
The judge called the rollout of the new plan “irrational.”READ MORE: Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder Of Former Wife Kathie Durst
The city will now have to present a new plan.MORE NEWS: Police Open Fire, Arrest Man Allegedly Threatening People With Knife In Lower Manhattan
“While we are gratified that the court upheld the contract award which is an essential step towards implementing the program, we are disappointed that the court stayed its implementation. We are reviewing the decision and the City’s options for moving forward. We are confident that the program will ultimately be implemented in the best interest of city retirees,” a city Law Department spokesperson said.