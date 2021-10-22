NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect accused in a disturbing attack on an 11-year-old girl at a Manhattan park.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at Stuyvesant Square Park on East 16th Street.
Police said the girl was playing with her classmates when the man started yelling at the kids and sprayed the girl the water.
The man allegedly grabbed the girl by the hair, punched her in the face and tried to choke her.
The girl was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
A 15-year-old by who tried to intervene was also hurt, according to police. He was treated at the scene.
The man police are looking for is approximately 25-35 years old with blonde, shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.