WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is set to be arraigned Sunday on charges following a crash that killed a mother and seriously injured the woman’s daughter on Long Island.
Suffolk County police arrested 18-year-old Franklyn Charles yesterday afternoon after the crash on Little East Neck Road by Lincoln Avenue in Wyandanch.
Investigators said Charles was driving a BMW that struck a Hyundai Sonata, killing 30-year-old Jennifer Figueroa and badly injuring her 11-year-old daughter.
Figueroa's daughter was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment.
Charles, of West Babylon, is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.