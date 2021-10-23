Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversation With Jack Ciattarelli
WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is set to be arraigned Sunday on charges following a crash that killed a mother and seriously injured the woman’s daughter on Long Island.

Suffolk County police arrested 18-year-old Franklyn Charles yesterday afternoon after the crash on Little East Neck Road by Lincoln Avenue in Wyandanch.

Investigators said Charles was driving a BMW that struck a Hyundai Sonata, killing 30-year-old Jennifer Figueroa and badly injuring her 11-year-old daughter.

Figueroa’s daughter was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment.

Charles, of West Babylon, is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

