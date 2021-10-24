BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing in Brentwood.
Ganessa Gordon, 18, was last seen leaving a home on Crooked Hill Road around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to police.READ MORE: 'Best Small Cities In America': New Jersey Communities Make Top 25
It’s possible Gordon traveled with a male acquaintance to Jersey City, New Jersey, police said.
Gordon is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 142 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 631-852-8352 or 911.