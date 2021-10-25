STORM WATCHTimeline Of Nor'easter Approaching Tri-State Area
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare October nor’easter is headed toward the Tri-State Area.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain at times, and a flash flood watch will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Keep these safety tips in mind as you deal with the storm and its aftermath.

STAY INFORMED

SAFETY TIPS

  • Residents in flood-prone areas should keep things like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber on hand to help protect their homes.
  • Residents with disabilities should make a plan addressing how their needs may impact their ability to evacuate, shelter in place or communicate with first responders.
  • Stay inside as much as possible. If you must go out, consider taking public transportation so the roads stay clear for emergency crews.
  • Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas. Also avoid any buildings surrounded by floodwaters.
  • Stay away from downed electrical wires, do not try to touch or move them. Report downed wires immediately.
  • If one falls onto your vehicle while you’re inside, stay in there until crews arrive.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

New York:

New Jersey:

Connecticut:

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

