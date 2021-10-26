DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — People on Long Island are preparing for the possibility Tuesday’s heavy rain could lead to severe flooding, especially in coastal areas.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, driving conditions began to deteriorate mid-morning along the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills.

Gusoff spoke with one commercial driver, who said he was having a hard time with visibility.

“A lot of accidents coming up 95, coming through Connecticut and New York, over the George Washington Bridge a little bit,” said Elliot Walker. “I see a lot of people pulling over and everything. So just the rain and visibility up there… Really hard to see. I had to pull over a few times myself, probably at least 5 times.”

“It’s pretty bad, it’s really raining very hard, and you’ve got to take your time, be careful, and watch the cars around you, watch in front of you,” another driver, Mike Padilla, said. “Not hydroplaning, but I have seen some local flooding, certain sections of the road are not draining very well, so it’s spilling out onto the roadways. So stay on top of it.”

Deteriorating conditions out here. Drive carefully. Some ponding and bad visibility as nor’easter is upon us. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/mui888QkdB — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) October 26, 2021

Both Nassau and Suffolk counties have their emergency management centers up and running, and officials spent much of Monday warning residents.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to be prepared and batten down the hatches.

“We’ll be ready for the heavy rain and exaggerated flooding of these coastal areas, along with our North Shore as well. On the North Shore, as I mentioned thousands of residents are still repairing and recovering from Hurricane Ida,” she said. “Because of the strong winds, our residents should be ready for any possible power outages, as well. We know with strong winds come downed trees, which means downed power lines. So to report an outage or a downed wire, PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour number is 800-490-0075.”

The rain is forecasted to continue for hours, and the winds are expected to pick up on the East End of Long Island.