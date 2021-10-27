NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old is facing murder charges in a deadly shooting outside a Queens hotel on New Year’s Day.
Police said Richard Swygert was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.READ MORE: NYPD Looks To Question Rahmel Howard After Broad Daylight Home Invasion On Staten Island
The Bronx man is accused of killing 20-year-old Robert Williams in front of a Kew Gardens hotel shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Two other men were also shot.READ MORE: Long Island's South Shore Under High Wind Warning As Nor'easter Wraps Up
Williams’ family said he was gunned down just a day before his 21st birthday. He and some friends were staying at the hotel to celebrate, when a trip to get food resulted in an argument with the suspect in the lobby.
“I pray that my son’s soul is at peace,” his mother, Robin Williams, said after his death. “I pray for those cowards that killed my son, shot his friend and others because their families are going to suffer also.”MORE NEWS: Thanksgiving Expected To Be Most Expensive Holiday In History, American Farm Bureau Says
Police had said they were searching for three other suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.