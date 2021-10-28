CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:California, Flemington, Lauren Cho, Missing, New Jersey

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities confirmed Thursday human remains discovered in southern California are missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho.

The 30-year-old Flemington woman traveled cross-country with her boyfriend before disappearing. She was last seen in Yucca Valley, which is about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park.

READ MORE: New York City Couple Recounts Pleasant Interaction With Missing Flemington, N.J. Woman Lauren Cho In California

Lauren Cho (Photo: CBS2)

Police said the remains were found earlier this month in a remote area where Cho was last seen. Her cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

READ MORE: Search Intensifying For Missing New Jersey Native Lauren Cho, Last Seen In Southern California

CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a couple from New York City who remembered meeting Cho at an Airbnb resort in southern California, described as a compound for aspiring artists. A month after the couple returned home, they learned Cho was reported missing.

Authorities said her then-ex-boyfriend told investigators she walked away from the compound around 5 p.m. on June 28, leaving behind personal belongings and “suffering from mental distress.”

Thirty-three days later, investigators served a search warrant at the resort, but it’s unclear what evidence, if any, was found.

CBSNewYork Team