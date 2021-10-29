ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Albany County sheriff held a press conference Friday to provide more details about the forcible touching charge filed against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sheriff Craig Apple said his office conducted a nearly four-month investigation, then sent its findings to Albany City Court for review, and a criminal summons was swiftly issued.

Apple said the summons was made public “much” sooner than expected.

“I would have liked to at that point had a deeper conversation with the district attorney. I would have liked to have reached out to Miss Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney, and explained what was going on,” he told reporters Friday. “But needless to say, the document was signed, the document was leaked.”

The criminal complaint charges Cuomo with intentionally touching a former aide, “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

The complaint came months after former aide Brittany Commisso brought the case to the sheriff’s office.

Commisso said Cuomo groped her at the Executive Mansion in 2019, while working with him on his State of the State address.

“He put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is happening,’” Commisso said in an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning‘s Jericka Duncan.

According to Commisso’s attorney, the criminal charge also came as a surprise to her.

“It was my client’s understanding that the district attorney’s office would conduct a thorough apolitical investigation into the matter and then discuss all relevant issues with my client before any decision was made about whether a criminal action would be commenced only after she gave her informed consent,” attorney Brian Premo said Thursday. “It was her understanding that the sheriff’s office had also agreed to that process since the district attorney is the prosecuting authority. She was surprised by the turn of events, but she has been and will remain a resolute, cooperating victim in pursuit of blind justice.”

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, said Thursday, “Gov. Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motives here are patently improper. Sheriff Apple didn’t even tell the District Attorney what he was doing. But Apple’s behavior is no surprise given,, one, his Aug. 7 press conference, where he essentially pronounced the governor guilty before doing an investigation, and, two, his office’s leaking of grand jury information. This is not professional law enforcement; this is politics.”

Cuomo resigned in August amid calls for his impeachment after an independent investigation by New York State Attorney General Leticia James’ office found he sexually harassed 11 women and fostered a hostile work environment.

He is summoned to appear in court on Nov. 17.