NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug charges during a music festival at Citi Field. The FBI said Friday he was running a bicoastal drug pipeline.

The Paterson, New Jersey-native was ready to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival Thursday night, but federal agents moved in before he hit the stage, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

According to court papers, Fetty Wap and five others, including a New Jersey officer, ran a multi-million dollar drug ring, allegedly mailing narcotics through the U.S. Postal Service and hiring drivers of vehicles with hidden compartments to transport mass quantities of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine into New Jersey and Long Island.

Six Individuals Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 100 Kilograms of Controlled Substances on Long Island and in New Jersey https://t.co/q8QfugCPRV (Announced with @NewYorkFBI @SCPDHq) — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) October 29, 2021

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said a statement by FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll.

Fetty Wap, also known as William Junior Maxwell II, became an overnight sensation in the summer of 2015 with his megahit “Trap Queen.” Two top singles followed: “679” featuring Remy Boyz and “My Way” remix featuring Drake.

He’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight in the last few years. According to a source, it was a lack of money and prestige that motivated him to allegedly get involved in the drug trade.

(2/2) United States Attorney Peace: “We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.” — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) October 29, 2021

Fetty Wap was born in 1991 with glaucoma in both eyes. Doctors were unable to save his left eye and instead fitted him with an ocular prosthesis.

His brother was shot and killed in Paterson last year. One of his six children, a 4-year-old daughter, died last summer of a heart ailment. It’s said to have deeply affected him.

Fetty Wap did not make a bail application Friday. He was detained and remained in custody.

The U.S. Attorney said he is in renegotiation with Fetty Wap’s lawyer. So, there could be cooperation and a plea deal down the road.

Fetty Wap’s attorney said he prays this is a misunderstanding. The musician faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 29.