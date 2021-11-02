NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back this year, after a scaled back celebration in 2020.
Ahead of the big day, organizers are offering up new details about the lineup of floats and balloons that will make their way on the parade route.
Baby Yoda will be among the balloons making their debut this year.
There will also be live performances by Carrie Underwood, and the casts of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge,” “Six,” and “Wicked.”
This will be Macy's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade.
