NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year.

But Macy’s still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way.

Behind barriers in Herald Square, a glimpse of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats getting into position makes this finally feel like the holidays.

“Had a lot of difficulties, so felt like it was important for us to bring back a sense of normalcy to ensure that we are there for everyone Thanksgiving morning,” Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Executive Producer Susan Tercero told CBS2.

This year, Macy’s is having what it calls a reimagined celebration — still with balloons and performances, but without the in-person crowds for what’s become a TV-only event.

“To provide a little bit of fun, a little bit of entertainment and some lightness to some heavy times,” Tercero said.

Still, in the name of safety, many traditions are on hold this year. That included the Wednesday balloon inflation along West 77th Street.

“Normally, the night before Thanksgiving in this neighborhood there are thousands of people, there are line around the block,” said Upper West Side resident Tracie Holder.

No more friends from out of town returning at their favorite local watering holes. Hibernia in Hell’s Kitchen is among the bars that are now empty.

“We are down basically 100% for Thanksgiving Eve at this point,” manager Eddie McGhee said.

The crowds instead are at the grocery store. Not everything has changed.

“I’ve never actually made a turkey on my own, embarrassingly, so fingers crossed,” said Flatiron resident Hannah Djavadi.

“I’m scared I’m going to way overcook the turkey, so that’s my biggest fear,” Flatiron resident Andrew Luher said.

There may be fewer seats around the table.

“The family cannot come over tomorrow, because we want to play it safe,” said Jamaica resident Juliet Ewers-Wolf.

“It is sad that we’re all off in our isolated camps, but… we have to do what we need to do to stay safe,” Holder said.

Still, family across the area are doing what they can to accommodate this year’s new normal.

“We rented a tent, we rented tables, we rented chairs, and we have told everyone who’s coming. There’s going to be a strict mask rule if you’re going to be inside,” said Westfield resident Jeannine Mikhail.

Even though Broadway is dark, there will be performances from shows like “Hamilton” and “Ain’t Too Proud.” However, this year, some of those performances were taped days ago to keep everyone safe.

